Dr. Frank Mauldin, MD
Dr. Frank Mauldin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morganton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Morganton Office149 W Parker Rd Ste C, Morganton, NC 28655 Directions (828) 322-2183
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I met Dr Mauldin 2 years ago after an automobile accident. I have since moved to Carolina ENT. He and the staff are a 5 star group and I am blessed.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013979426
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Carilion Medical Center|Roanoke Meml Hosp
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
