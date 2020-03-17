Overview of Dr. Frank Mauldin, MD

Dr. Frank Mauldin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morganton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mauldin works at Morganton Office in Morganton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.