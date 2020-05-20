See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Frank Mayo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Frank Mayo, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Gaithersburg, MD
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Mayo, MD

Dr. Frank Mayo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Mayo works at Pulmonologists PC in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nabamita Bisen, MD
Dr. Nabamita Bisen, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD
Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Sonali Sethi, MD
Dr. Sonali Sethi, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Mayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonologists PC
    16220 Frederick Rd Ste 213, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 258-0083

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mayo?

    May 20, 2020
    Dr Mayo is extremely knowledgeable, competent, and compassionate towards his patients. He answers your questions with thoughtful and is geared towards prevention and educational teaching. The staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful in meeting all patients needs. Would highly recommend this site.
    Dawn J — May 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Mayo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Mayo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mayo to family and friends

    Dr. Mayo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mayo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Mayo, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Mayo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811991144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayo works at Pulmonologists PC in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mayo’s profile.

    Dr. Mayo has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Mayo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.