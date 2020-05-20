Dr. Frank Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Mayo, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Mayo, MD
Dr. Frank Mayo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo's Office Locations
Pulmonologists PC16220 Frederick Rd Ste 213, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 258-0083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mayo is extremely knowledgeable, competent, and compassionate towards his patients. He answers your questions with thoughtful and is geared towards prevention and educational teaching. The staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful in meeting all patients needs. Would highly recommend this site.
About Dr. Frank Mayo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
