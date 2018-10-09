Overview of Dr. Frank McCabe, MD

Dr. Frank McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. McCabe works at Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Worcester in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.