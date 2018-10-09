See All Ophthalmologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Frank McCabe, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank McCabe, MD

Dr. Frank McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. McCabe works at Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Worcester in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McCabe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Worcester
    67 Belmont St Ste 201 Fl 2, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 752-1155
  2. 2
    VRA-Leominster
    975 Merriam Ave Ste 117, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 786-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Progressive High Myopia
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Progressive High Myopia
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 1 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 27 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 29 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa Deafness Hypogenitalism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2018
    Dr. McCabe is one of the most intelligent and caring doctors I have ever met! He takes time to get to know you and your eye problems and explains your condition and treatment options to you without dumbing it down or talking over your head! He is compassionate, empathetic and a great listener! He is truly an expert in his field and is an excellent doctor!!
    About Dr. Frank McCabe, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1003870973
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • New England Eye Center
    • University of Massachusetts
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
