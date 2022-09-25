Dr. Frank McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank McDonald, MD
Dr. Frank McDonald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
-
1
Levenson Eye Associates Inc.751 Oak St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 366-3781Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Levenson Eye Associates3020 Hartley Rd Ste 190, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 292-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
My 92 year old father had cataract surgery on both eyes as well as laser surgery to have drainage canals enlarger to reduce eye pressure in both eyes. Excellent results! Dr. McDonald explains everything very well. Would highly recommend Dr. McDonald!
About Dr. Frank McDonald, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033293451
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.