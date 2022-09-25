Overview of Dr. Frank McDonald, MD

Dr. Frank McDonald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. McDonald works at Levenson Eye Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.