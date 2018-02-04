Dr. Frank McGeehin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGeehin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank McGeehin III, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank McGeehin III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 E Lancaster Ave Fl Mezzanin, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Needed a Cardiac Cath prior to surgery. Dr. McGeehin was very attentive and spent a lot of time describing and explaining the procedure. It was “conscious sedation” and he talked me through the entire process. I have had nothing but good experiences dealing with Lankenau. Great facility with caring professionals.
About Dr. Frank McGeehin III, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGeehin III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGeehin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGeehin III has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGeehin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeehin III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeehin III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGeehin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGeehin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.