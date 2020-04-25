Dr. McGehee IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank McGehee IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank McGehee IV, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Permian Basin Pain Mgmt.1802 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 683-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best! Love Brenda! Very kind and patient.
About Dr. Frank McGehee IV, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134151756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGehee IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGehee IV has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGehee IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. McGehee IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGehee IV.
