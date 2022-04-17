Overview of Dr. Frank McKeown, MD

Dr. Frank McKeown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McKeown works at Fort Sanders Women's Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Tazewell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.