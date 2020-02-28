Dr. Frank Mendelblatt II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelblatt II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Mendelblatt II, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Mendelblatt II, MD
Dr. Frank Mendelblatt II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Mendelblatt II works at
Dr. Mendelblatt II's Office Locations
-
1
Frank I Mendelblatt MD PA600 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 822-6763
-
2
TGH Family Care Center Healthpark5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5350Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelblatt II?
excellent manner. calming and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Frank Mendelblatt II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1073540407
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelblatt II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelblatt II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelblatt II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelblatt II works at
Dr. Mendelblatt II has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Esotropia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelblatt II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelblatt II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelblatt II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelblatt II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelblatt II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.