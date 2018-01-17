Overview of Dr. Frank Metzger, DO

Dr. Frank Metzger, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Metzger works at Southwest Medical Associates in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.