Dr. Frank Michener, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Michener's Office Locations
A. Bradley Chapman MD and Frank E. Michener MD Ltd.2059 Huntington Ave Ste 108, Alexandria, VA 22303 Directions (703) 960-4901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frank Michener is one in a million! My husband was filled with cancer in 1996 and a doctor suggested to me (at the time I was 48 and my husband 55 YOA), that I pursue counseling because he had been diagnosed with cancer of an unknown primary. Brilliant suggestion! Dr. Michener was my friend and counselor and my life today is magnificent because of him! Thank you!
About Dr. Frank Michener, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1083675482
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Michener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michener accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michener has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Michener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.