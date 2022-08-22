See All Psychiatrists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Frank Michener, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Alexandria, VA
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Michener, MD

Dr. Frank Michener, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Michener works at Chapman/Michener Medical Doctrs in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Michener's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A. Bradley Chapman MD and Frank E. Michener MD Ltd.
    2059 Huntington Ave Ste 108, Alexandria, VA 22303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 960-4901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 22, 2022
Dr. Frank Michener is one in a million! My husband was filled with cancer in 1996 and a doctor suggested to me (at the time I was 48 and my husband 55 YOA), that I pursue counseling because he had been diagnosed with cancer of an unknown primary. Brilliant suggestion! Dr. Michener was my friend and counselor and my life today is magnificent because of him! Thank you!
MaryV — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Michener, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083675482
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Michener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michener works at Chapman/Michener Medical Doctrs in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Michener’s profile.

    Dr. Michener has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Michener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

