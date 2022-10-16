Dr. Frank Moix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Moix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Moix, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Moix works at
Locations
Dr. Frank Moix, Jr., MD2200 Ada Ave Ste 201, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 852-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moix is an excellent doctor ... very kind and thorough, knowledgeable.
About Dr. Frank Moix, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1518950823
Education & Certifications
- U Ark For Med Scis
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moix works at
Dr. Moix has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moix.
