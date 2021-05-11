Overview

Dr. Frank Molls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Douglas, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Fac Rheinisch-Westfal, Aachen and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital and Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Molls works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Douglas, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.