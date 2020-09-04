Overview of Dr. Frank Monte, MD

Dr. Frank Monte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Monte works at Metairie Office in Metairie, LA with other offices in Westwego, LA and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.