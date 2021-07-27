Dr. Frank Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Moore, MD
Dr. Frank Moore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Metro Neurosurgery Associates PA309 Engle St Ste 6, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 410-6990
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 410-6990Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
After two highly successful back surgeries involving spinal fusions, I can attest that Dr. Moore is an exceptionally talented surgeon. He successfully analyzed and diagnosed my situations, developed an understandable plan and implemented it flawlessly. He communicates very well - before and after the procedure.
About Dr. Frank Moore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760459374
Education & Certifications
- PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
