Dr. Frank Mori, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mori's Office Locations
California Hematlgy Onc Med Grp3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 250, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-9763
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mori has been an amazing Dr. has helped my husband answers all of our questions takes his time to know his patients. Thank you! Dr. Mori for everything ??
About Dr. Frank Mori, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396760328
Education & Certifications
- Norris Comp Canc Ctr-Usc Sch Med
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mori accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mori has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mori speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mori.
