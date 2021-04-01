Dr. Frank Morocco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Morocco, DO is a Dermatologist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7996Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Marion General Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
First visit with Dr. Morocco, he was wonderful! He spent time, actually listened to all I had to share and made me feel relaxed and 'heard'! I felt he was really willing to make sure I understood all he explained. I'm more that willing to give him a hearty thumbs-up!!
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Morocco accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morocco has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.