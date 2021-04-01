Overview

Dr. Frank Morocco, DO is a Dermatologist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Morocco works at Marion Area Physicians, LLC in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.