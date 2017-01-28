Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Morris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (443) 275-5000Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and listens to what you have say! Very good doctor, very nice person.
About Dr. Frank Morris, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
