See All Psychiatrists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Chevy Chase, MD
Call for new patient details
62 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD

Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Moscarillo works at FRANK M MOSCARILLO, MD in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Moscarillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frank M Moscarillo, MD
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1220, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 951-7220
  2. 2
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 670, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 951-7220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Moscarillo?

Dec 14, 2022
After seeing perhaps 5 or 6 other therapists/psychiatrists during the most difficult mental period in my life, I finally found Dr. Moscarillo. I felt like he was the only person truly listening to me and telling it to me straight. He was precisely what I needed in my life at that point and I will forever be indebted to his help.
— Dec 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moscarillo to family and friends

Dr. Moscarillo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Moscarillo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD.

About Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 62 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932278488
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Moscarillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moscarillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moscarillo works at FRANK M MOSCARILLO, MD in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Moscarillo’s profile.

Dr. Moscarillo has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moscarillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moscarillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moscarillo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moscarillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moscarillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.