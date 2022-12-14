Dr. Moscarillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD
Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moscarillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moscarillo's Office Locations
-
1
Frank M Moscarillo, MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1220, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 951-7220
- 2 5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 670, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 951-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moscarillo?
After seeing perhaps 5 or 6 other therapists/psychiatrists during the most difficult mental period in my life, I finally found Dr. Moscarillo. I felt like he was the only person truly listening to me and telling it to me straight. He was precisely what I needed in my life at that point and I will forever be indebted to his help.
About Dr. Frank Moscarillo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1932278488
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moscarillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moscarillo works at
Dr. Moscarillo has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moscarillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moscarillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moscarillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moscarillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moscarillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.