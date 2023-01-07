Dr. Frank Nemec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Nemec, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Nemec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Nemec works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates6950 S Cimarron Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 796-0231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates3820 S Hualapai Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 796-0231
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nemec?
Dr. Nemick has treated many members of my family and for my ulcer....and all the tests needed as we age. ALL PERFECTLY He runs his office in a good way and the nurses and anesthesia staff do the most perfect job...seamless... He is extremely well trained.... Your safe and secure 100% in his care...
About Dr. Frank Nemec, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629045786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of California
- La Co-Usc
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemec works at
Dr. Nemec has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nemec speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.