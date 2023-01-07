See All Gastroenterologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Frank Nemec, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Frank Nemec, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Nemec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Nemec works at Gastroenterology Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates
    6950 S Cimarron Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 796-0231
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology Associates
    3820 S Hualapai Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 796-0231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastric Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Therapy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemostasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Interferon Therapy Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nemec?

    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr. Nemick has treated many members of my family and for my ulcer....and all the tests needed as we age. ALL PERFECTLY He runs his office in a good way and the nurses and anesthesia staff do the most perfect job...seamless... He is extremely well trained.... Your safe and secure 100% in his care...
    Arman Fathie — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Nemec, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Nemec, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nemec to family and friends

    Dr. Nemec's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nemec

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Nemec, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Nemec, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629045786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California
    Residency
    Internship
    • La Co-Usc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Nemec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemec works at Gastroenterology Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nemec’s profile.

    Dr. Nemec has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Nemec, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.