Overview of Dr. Frank Nezu, MD

Dr. Frank Nezu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Nezu works at Chesapeake Urology Associates, Columbia MD in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.