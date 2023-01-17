Dr. Frank Nezu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nezu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Nezu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Chesapeake Urology Associates, Columbia MD10710 Charter Dr Ste 130, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 772-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had TURP surgery. He makes the whole difficult process easy. First he is very friendly and supportive. He takes time to explain and build trust. His friendliness and upbeat outlook make things very easy and takes away uncertainty that exists. Pretty much everything he said would happen, happened during and after surgery. Awesome doctor and would recommend him any time.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Nezu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nezu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nezu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezu.
