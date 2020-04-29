See All Rheumatologists in Vista, CA
Dr. Frank Nolan, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Vista, CA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Nolan, MD

Dr. Frank Nolan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Nolan works at Arthritis Consultants N County in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Nolan's Office Locations

    Frank J Nolan MD
    2023 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083 (760) 724-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2020
    He is the best doctor who saved my husband"s eyesight through a through study of his records and previous history, leading to his diagnosis of of giant-cell arteritis. He has been vigilant and involved in follow up visits and testsand very caring and willing to explain everything each step of the way.
    Karen Corsini-Johnson — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Frank Nolan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nolan works at Arthritis Consultants N County in Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nolan’s profile.

    Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

