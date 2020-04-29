Dr. Frank Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Nolan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Frank J Nolan MD2023 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 724-5800
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is the best doctor who saved my husband"s eyesight through a through study of his records and previous history, leading to his diagnosis of of giant-cell arteritis. He has been vigilant and involved in follow up visits and testsand very caring and willing to explain everything each step of the way.
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1225053598
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Harbor Genl Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Loyola University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
