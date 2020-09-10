Overview of Dr. Frank Oppong-Takyi, MD

Dr. Frank Oppong-Takyi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Oppong-Takyi works at Kyrene Internal Medicine, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.