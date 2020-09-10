Dr. Frank Oppong-Takyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppong-Takyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Oppong-Takyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Oppong-Takyi, MD
Dr. Frank Oppong-Takyi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Oppong-Takyi works at
Dr. Oppong-Takyi's Office Locations
Kyrene Internal Medicine4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 598-4145
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Community Health Choice
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Indian Health Service
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New York Life
- Northwestern Insurance Company
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Self Pay
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- TPA
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had an appointment with Dr. Oppong-Takyi. This was my first visit as a new patient. I recently relocated to this area. I needed a primary care physician and a physical. I found Dr. O to be very considerate and genuine. He was quite thorough in his examination even sending me for lab work. I thought I would have a hard time finding a physician as good as the one I had in Michigan and now I have ended my sesrch.
About Dr. Frank Oppong-Takyi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497770465
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center, New York, Ny 10037
- University Of Ghana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppong-Takyi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppong-Takyi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oppong-Takyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oppong-Takyi works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppong-Takyi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppong-Takyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppong-Takyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppong-Takyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.