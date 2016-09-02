Overview

Dr. Frank Palumbo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Palumbo works at Frank M. Palumbo MD PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.