Dr. Frank Palumbo, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Palumbo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Palumbo works at Frank M. Palumbo MD PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank M. Palumbo MD PC
    14222 Booth Memorial Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 321-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hernia
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Frank Palumbo, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518999416
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palumbo works at Frank M. Palumbo MD PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Palumbo’s profile.

    Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palumbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.