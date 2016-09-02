Dr. Frank Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Palumbo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Frank M. Palumbo MD PC14222 Booth Memorial Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 321-2500
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
MY experience with him is great. He always greeted me with smile and hope. Always gave me ample of time to discuss a problem ( and sometime gave free medicine too ;-)). Listens carefully to every details that comes from my mouth and try to give genuine opinion.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palumbo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palumbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palumbo speaks Korean and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.
