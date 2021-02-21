Overview of Dr. Frank Parker, DO

Dr. Frank Parker, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at East Carolina Heart Inst At ECU in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.