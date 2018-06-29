Dr. Patino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Patino, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Patino, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Garden City Hospital and Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Patino works at
Locations
Ren Ami29150 Buckingham St Ste 6, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 207-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Garden City Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
For the first time I found a doctor who listens to me and actually figured out a "game plan"! He cares about his patients and we become like a family. He is a wonderful man!
About Dr. Frank Patino, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Physical Therapy and Spm
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patino works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.