Dr. Frank Patrick, MD
Dr. Frank Patrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Stork Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 230A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-4100
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6870
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Took time to explain all options thoroughly. After surgery, personally called several times to update on findings and what would happen next.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bosnian and Spanish
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrick has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patrick speaks Bosnian and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
