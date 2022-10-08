Overview of Dr. Frank Patrick, MD

Dr. Frank Patrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Patrick works at Stork Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.