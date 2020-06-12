Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD
Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiology. They graduated from New York Med Coll|New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Pedlow works at
Dr. Pedlow's Office Locations
-
1
Frank X Pedlow Jr MD30 Lancaster St # 2, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 227-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedlow?
Laminectomy done by Dr. Pedlow in July 2017, after 3 years no pain so far, successfully done, very happy with the outcome.
About Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1841292414
Education & Certifications
- Emory University - Spine Fellowship|Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Harvard Combined Orth Res Pgm|Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Program|Massachusetts General Hospital|University Of Montreal Canada
- Nassau County Med Center|Nassau County Medical Center
- New York Med Coll|New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedlow works at
Dr. Pedlow speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.