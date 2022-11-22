Overview

Dr. Frank Pellegrino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Pellegrino works at Aegis Medical Group in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.