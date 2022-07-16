Overview of Dr. Frank Pettrone, MD

Dr. Frank Pettrone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Pettrone works at OrthoVirginia in Arlington, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.