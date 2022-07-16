Dr. Frank Pettrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Pettrone, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Pettrone, MD
Dr. Frank Pettrone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Pettrone works at
Dr. Pettrone's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 310, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 810-5215Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 277-2663
McLean Tysons1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5217Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Clean environment. Friendly staff. Dr. Pettrone is a true pro. Diagnosis and treatment were perfect for my shoulder.
About Dr. Frank Pettrone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1316960388
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
