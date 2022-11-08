Dr. Frank Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Phillips, MD
Dr. Frank Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Prairie Medical Center of Westchester2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
Mor Physician Network9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Phillips for a consultation regarding lumbar spine problems & he was excellent! He made me comfortable, answered all of my questions & explained everything very well.
About Dr. Frank Phillips, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013996701
- Mc Keesport Hosp/upmc
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
