Overview of Dr. Frank Powell, MD

Dr. Frank Powell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at CPM Advanced Surgical Specialists in Newnan, GA with other offices in Thomson, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.