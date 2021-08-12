Dr. Frank Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Powell, MD
Dr. Frank Powell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Vascular Specialists775 Poplar Rd Ste 260, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 502-2150Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Frank M Powell MD464 MOUNT PLEASANT RD, Thomson, GA 30824 Directions (706) 595-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
Dr. Frank Powell shows compassion and interest in his patients. He is thoughtful and very kind as well as extremely knowledgeable in his profession. I trust his integrity and his care in my surgery and follow-up,
About Dr. Frank Powell, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760466874
Education & Certifications
- Victoria Hospital University Western Ontario
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Hampden-Sydney College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.