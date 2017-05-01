Dr. Frank Procaccino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Procaccino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Procaccino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Procaccino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 580-0181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastro Health - Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 365-9085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Gastro Health - Alexandria - Beauregard1800 N Beauregard St Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 823-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The number one outstanding quality about Dr. Procaccino is his sincere level of compassion, care, and concern for his patients. His has an extensive knowledge of his specialty and communicates his planned treatments or procedures in understandable language and detail.
About Dr. Frank Procaccino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Los Angeles
- University of Maryland
- University of Maryland
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Procaccino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Procaccino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Procaccino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Procaccino has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Procaccino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Procaccino speaks Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Procaccino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Procaccino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Procaccino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Procaccino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.