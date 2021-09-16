Dr. Frank Puhalovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puhalovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Puhalovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Puhalovich, MD
Dr. Frank Puhalovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med|Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Puhalovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Puhalovich's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeside Neurology, PC1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 440, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 203-4881
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puhalovich?
Dr Puholovich has been my neurologist for over 15 years. He is the most accessible physician I have ever had. He is extremely knowledgeable about my very rare condition. His staff routinely make sure that other treatment providers have the information they need to proceed with my treatments. And last but certainly not least he is funny and has a great sense of humor and on days when my disease really affects me emotionally or mentally he is a great sounding board, a wonderful listener, and a great coach. I absolutely recommend him as a neurologist.
About Dr. Frank Puhalovich, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1548253941
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Emory University School Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puhalovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puhalovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puhalovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puhalovich works at
Dr. Puhalovich has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puhalovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Puhalovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puhalovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puhalovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puhalovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.