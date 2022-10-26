See All Neurologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Francis Quaglieri, MD

Neurology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Quaglieri, MD

Dr. Francis Quaglieri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Quaglieri works at Orthopedic Rehabilitation Specialists of Nevada in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quaglieri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Rehabilitation Specialists of Nevada
    6630 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 824-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Lassen Medical Center
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
  • Plumas District Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Dizziness
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Malaise and Fatigue
Tremor
Anemia
Ataxia
Back Pain
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cognitive Function Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Fibromyalgia
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Bronchitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Chest Pain
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
EMG (Electromyography)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Meningitis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Seen me for diabetic neuropathy and he is very good doctor. All my other doctors think I’m crazy. Doctor told me today that I do have neuropathy and he made me feel better about my issues. I would highly recommend this doctor for nerve pain or neuropathy. I would highly recommend this doctor. Doctor was very kind and very knowledgeable about my neuropathy.
    Great doctor. — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Francis Quaglieri, MD

    • Neurology
    48 years of experience
    English
    1841345766
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Quaglieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quaglieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quaglieri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quaglieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quaglieri works at Orthopedic Rehabilitation Specialists of Nevada in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Quaglieri’s profile.

    Dr. Quaglieri has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quaglieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quaglieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quaglieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quaglieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quaglieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

