Dr. Frank Raia, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Raia, MD
Dr. Frank Raia, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg.|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Raia works at
Dr. Raia's Office Locations
North Phoenix18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
The Core Institute - Gilbert3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
Dignity Health Medical Group Multispecialty - Mercy Gilbert3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 909-3788
Scottsdale8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (866) 974-2673
The CORE Institute - Mesa1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raia discussed a surgical option for me. He answered all my questions, most importantly if I could have the surgery without anesthesia. I was very pleased with his opinion.
About Dr. Frank Raia, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043411416
Education & Certifications
- C.V. Starr Hand Surgery Center|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons, New York Ny
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons New York Ny
- Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg.|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Raia works at
