Dr. Frank Raia, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg.|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Raia works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.