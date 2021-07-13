Overview of Dr. Frank Rand III, MD

Dr. Frank Rand III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Rand III works at New England Baptist Hospital in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.