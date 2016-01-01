See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Frank Rinaldi, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Frank Rinaldi, DPM

Dr. Frank Rinaldi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Rinaldi works at Frank T Rinaldi MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rinaldi's Office Locations

    Frank T Rinaldi MD
    1721 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 259-1822

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Frank Rinaldi, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Italian
    • 1275539413
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Medical Center
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Rinaldi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rinaldi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rinaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rinaldi works at Frank T Rinaldi MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rinaldi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinaldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

