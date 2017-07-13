Dr. Frank Roland Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roland Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Roland Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Roland Jr, MD
Dr. Frank Roland Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Roland Jr works at
Dr. Roland Jr's Office Locations
Central Bucks Urology102 Progress Dr Ste 101, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-0600
Doylestown Surgery Center LLC593 W State St Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roland is by far the most skillful and caring urologist. Anyone that is lucky enough to have Dr. Roland as their caretaker is most fortunate. He does his utmost to see to your urology needs whether you be male or female. Dr. Roland is thorough and makes your physical health his priority. I trust him over any other urologist. He is gentle and makes you as comfortable as possible. He understands your anxiety and does his utmost to put you at ease.
About Dr. Frank Roland Jr, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770588030
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roland Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roland Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roland Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roland Jr has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roland Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roland Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roland Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roland Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roland Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.