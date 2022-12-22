See All Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Frank Ross, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Frank Ross, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Ross, MD

Dr. Frank Ross, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at Helen and Martin Kimmel Hyperbaric and Advanced Wound Healing Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen and Martin Kimmel Hyperbaric and Advanced Wound Healing Center
    240 E 38th St Fl 13, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 598-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiation Tissue Damage Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Ross has become yet another NYU hero to me. I was referred to him by another surgeon for a nagging postsurgery wound that was having great complications. Dr. Ross was so thorough with my wound and individualized my treatment each week dependent on how my wound responded. Not that it is needed or expected for very specialized MDs, but his bedside manner was fantastic and I always joined my appointments with him. His nurses were lovely, along with PT Dr. Lou. Very very grateful to have been treated by their practice, and thanks to them, I have graduated and can continue my rehabilitation process. Thank you! Alana
    Alana L — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Ross, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Ross, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ross to family and friends

    Dr. Ross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Ross, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Ross, MD

    Specialties
    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265418818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital at Stony Brook
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Helen and Martin Kimmel Hyperbaric and Advanced Wound Healing Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Ross, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.