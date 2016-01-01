Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubalcava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Rubalcava works at
Locations
-
1
New Braunfels Cardiology1626 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions
-
2
Resolute Health555 Creekside Xing, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 500-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851387070
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex HSC
- Bexar Co Hosp-U Tex
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Dr. Rubalcava has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubalcava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubalcava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubalcava.
