Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Rubalcava works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Clinic in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Braunfels Cardiology
    1626 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Resolute Health
    555 Creekside Xing, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 500-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851387070
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • U Tex HSC
    • Bexar Co Hosp-U Tex
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubalcava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubalcava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubalcava works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Clinic in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rubalcava’s profile.

    Dr. Rubalcava has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubalcava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubalcava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubalcava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubalcava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubalcava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

