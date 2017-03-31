Dr. Frank Ruda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Ruda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ruda's Office Locations
Berkeley Eye Center17450 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (281) 363-3443
Berkeley Eye Center - Katy21502 Merchants Way Ste A, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (281) 579-6777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, highly recommend.
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ruda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruda works at
Dr. Ruda has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruda.
