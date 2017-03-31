Overview of Dr. Frank Ruda, MD

Dr. Frank Ruda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ruda works at Berkeley Eye Center in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.