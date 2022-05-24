See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rueckl works at Lakes Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Tag Removal, Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakes Dermatology
    8861 W Sahara Ave Ste 290, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-4937
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Thread Lift Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 24, 2022
    Been seeing Dr. Rueckl for many years regarding various skin issues and have always been amazed at his knowledge and expertise of the trade. He has an outstanding support staff and another doctor at his office that is also top notch. I would recommend this doctor to anyone.
    Greg P. — May 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD
    About Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588749857
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc Irvine School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brown University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rueckl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rueckl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rueckl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rueckl works at Lakes Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rueckl’s profile.

    Dr. Rueckl has seen patients for Skin Tag Removal, Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rueckl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rueckl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rueckl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rueckl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rueckl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

