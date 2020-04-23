Overview of Dr. Frank Russo Alesi, MD

Dr. Frank Russo Alesi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Russo Alesi works at Harbin Clinic Pulmonary in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.