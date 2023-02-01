Dr. Frank Sabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Sabo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Sabo, MD
Dr. Frank Sabo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They completed their residency with Mich State U - KCMS
Dr. Sabo works at
Dr. Sabo's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph A Girgis MD Inc5334 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 934-5454Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabo?
Have been going to Dr. Sabo (when needed) for a very long time now. Just had knee surgery and I wouldn't have let anyone but him operate on me. Office staff is always pleasant and very helpful. Dr. Sabo always comes in smiling and takes time to talk to you about what his plans are for your recovery.
About Dr. Frank Sabo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063417251
Education & Certifications
- Mich State U - KCMS
- Mich State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabo works at
Dr. Sabo has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.