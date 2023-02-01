See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sheffield Village, OH
Dr. Frank Sabo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Sheffield Village, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Sabo, MD

Dr. Frank Sabo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They completed their residency with Mich State U - KCMS

Dr. Sabo works at Cleveland Clinic in Sheffield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph A Girgis MD Inc
    5334 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 934-5454
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Have been going to Dr. Sabo (when needed) for a very long time now. Just had knee surgery and I wouldn't have let anyone but him operate on me. Office staff is always pleasant and very helpful. Dr. Sabo always comes in smiling and takes time to talk to you about what his plans are for your recovery.
    About Dr. Frank Sabo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063417251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mich State U - KCMS
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mich State U
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Sabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabo works at Cleveland Clinic in Sheffield Village, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sabo’s profile.

    Dr. Sabo has seen patients for Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

