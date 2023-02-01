Overview of Dr. Frank Sabo, MD

Dr. Frank Sabo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They completed their residency with Mich State U - KCMS



Dr. Sabo works at Cleveland Clinic in Sheffield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.