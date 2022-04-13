Overview

Dr. Frank Saltiel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Saltiel works at Borgess Heart Institute in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI and Mattawan, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.