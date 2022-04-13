Dr. Frank Saltiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Saltiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Saltiel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Promed1722 Shaffer St Ste 1, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-3963
Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 567-2411
Ascension Borgess Promed Family Practice-mattawan24466 Red Arrow Hwy, Mattawan, MI 49071 Directions (269) 668-4180
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say I met Dr Saltiel at a great time- I was having a heart attack. But he quickly took care of it with all the professional grace one could expect. I was later told by my case worker that he is considered one of the top heart doctors at Borgess and in his opinion, one of the best in the state. I believe it! Also the nurse or assistant working for him at my follow up, Tia I believe, was the sweetest most adorable ever. She will go places.
About Dr. Frank Saltiel, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford University
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
