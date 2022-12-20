Overview

Dr. Frank Sammarco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Sammarco works at Soundview Medical Associates in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.