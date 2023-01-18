Overview

Dr. Frank Santoro, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Santoro works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.