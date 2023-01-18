Dr. Frank Santoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Santoro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Santoro, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Santoro works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-7000
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St Ste 203, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 224-5672
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Santoro is pleasant. Professional and very serious about his patients care. He is careful to make you comfortable and his staff are the same. Can’t say enough. I highly recommend Dr. Santoro
About Dr. Frank Santoro, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoro works at
Dr. Santoro has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.