Dr. Frank Saporito, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Saporito, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 987-3376
Dallas Skin Cancer Center411 N Washington Ave Ste 1200, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 396-5227
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saporito and his great staff put me at ease as I was quite nervous about Mohs surgery, especially since the basal cell carcinoma was on my face. They did a wonderful job of keeping me informed during the process, and made me feel valued and appreciated.
About Dr. Frank Saporito, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Wi Health W Clin
- Tx Tech Health Scis Center
- Baylor University Mc|Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saporito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saporito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saporito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saporito has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saporito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Saporito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saporito.
