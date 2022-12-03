See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Frank Saporito, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Saporito, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Saporito, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Saporito works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor
    3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-3376
  2. 2
    Dallas Skin Cancer Center
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 1200, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 396-5227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saporito?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Saporito and his great staff put me at ease as I was quite nervous about Mohs surgery, especially since the basal cell carcinoma was on my face. They did a wonderful job of keeping me informed during the process, and made me feel valued and appreciated.
    Keith E. Johnson — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Saporito, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Saporito, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saporito to family and friends

    Dr. Saporito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saporito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Saporito, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Saporito, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679538763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy Wi Health W Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tx Tech Health Scis Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Mc|Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Saporito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saporito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saporito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saporito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saporito works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saporito’s profile.

    Dr. Saporito has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saporito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Saporito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saporito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saporito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saporito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Saporito, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.