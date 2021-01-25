Dr. Frank Scaccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scaccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Scaccia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I would like to thanks Dr. Scaccia for finally resolving my sinus problems that I have suffered for many years. I always suffered from cronick year-round allergies due to sinusitis, post nasal drip, deviated septum. I always had a constant stuffy nose and inflammation which also led to multiple sinus infections. When made an appointment with Dr. Scaccia he properly accessed my specific conditions and provided me with details on the conditions can be fixed with surgery . After surgery everything has been great , finally I can breath normal through both nostrils. This also greatly improved my sleep . Thanks Dr.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891793204
- American Coll Surgeons
- Case Western Reserve University
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Scaccia has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scaccia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
