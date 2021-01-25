Overview of Dr. Frank Scaccia, MD

Dr. Frank Scaccia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Scaccia works at Frank J Scaccia MD in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.