Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schirripa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO
Overview of Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO
Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Schirripa works at
Dr. Schirripa's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates in Medicine101 Tyrellan Avenue Staten Is, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 208-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schirripa?
Great doctor friendly professional caring
About Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1902330491
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schirripa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schirripa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schirripa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schirripa works at
Dr. Schirripa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirripa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schirripa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schirripa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.